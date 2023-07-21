Kit Butler Models Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana presented its Fall Winter 2023.24 campaign starring supermodel Kit Butler lensed by the legendary photographer Steven Meisel. In charge of art direction was Fabien Baron. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath. The collection brings the purity of the volumes, the tailored cut, the innovative proportions, the selection of italian fabrics and silks, and the craftsmanship of the “fatto a mano” (handmade).