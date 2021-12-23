BTS Covers Vogue Singapore January February 2022 Issue

Vogue Singapore features K-pop sensation BTS on the cover of their January February 2022 Grace edition lensed by fashion photographer Hyea W. Kang. In charge of styling was Eunyoung Sohn, with set design from Seoyun Choi, Ahyoung Kim, adn Yehee Son. Beauty is work of hair stylists Heungkwon Baek, Mujin Choi, Som Han, Haein Jang, and Naeju Park, and makeup artists Sino Choi, Dareum Kim, and Jihyun Kim. For the cover BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are wearing selected looks from Louis Vuitton Men‘s Spring Summer 2022 Collection.

The meaning of the word ‘rest’ seems to have changed. I think that resting should be entirely selfish. However, a lot of people try to do something useful in their free time, like something that will help them pad out their resume. But I believe that uselessness is useful! I believe that you need to have days that other people consider wasteful, to be able to focus more on useful things later – Jin

When I go on stage and face my fans, I’m so glad to have become part of BTS. It makes me realise that I am where I am now because of those people who watch me dance and sing and who give me love – J-Hope