Kith and Columbia Introduce NSE Alpine Collection

The end of 2025 finds Kith redirecting its long-running partnership with Columbia toward alpine performance. The Kith for Columbia NSE (Nippon Snow Expedition) collection steps away from street-led references and presents a complete winter system shaped by the demands of northern Japan. The range looks specifically to Hokkaido and the terrain around Mount Yōtei, grounding the project in place and climate from the outset.

Technical construction leads the collection, with Columbia’s established outdoor systems forming the foundation. Kith applies its own visual discipline across the lineup, refining how the garments read without interrupting function. Artwork appears with restraint, drawing on Japanese imagery such as momiji foliage, red-crowned cranes, and brown bears.

The apparel offering centers on the 3L Ski Interchange Jacket. Built as a two-layer system, the jacket pairs an Omni-Tech waterproof shell with a removable and reversible Thermarator insulated liner. This structure allows wearers to adjust to changing temperatures while preserving a clean, uninterrupted silhouette.

For colder and more demanding environments, the NSE lineup introduces 2L Ski Bibs and Pants intended for back-country use. Both feature Kith-monogrammed Omni-Heat Infinity lining, placing thermal efficiency close to the body. The reflective material supports heat retention without adding weight, keeping mobility intact during extended wear.

A major step forward for the project appears in Kith’s first entry into professional snow equipment. The brand partners with Nordica to debut its initial ski offering. The Enforcer 94 and Unleashed 106 models form the core of the release, selected for their versatility across varied terrain. The Speedmachine 3 130S Ski Boot joins the lineup, chosen for its precision and proven performance credentials.

The equipment range expands further through snowboards by Capita and bindings from Union, creating continuity across skiing and snowboarding disciplines. Protective gear and eyewear arrive via a custom collaboration with Oakley, including MOD5 helmets and Flow Scape goggles designed to align visually with the broader collection.

Footwear and mid-layer pieces reinforce the alpine direction. Items such as the Newton Alpine shearling-lined boots and Sherpa Harper jackets emphasize insulation and resilience while keeping a controlled shape.

The Kith for Columbia NSE collection releases on December 29 as part of Kith’s Monday Program. With its move into hardgoods and its reliance on technical systems, the project signals a clear shift in how Kith approaches winter design.