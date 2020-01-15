in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2020.21, Menswear, Steven Meisel

Fernando Lindez, Yang Hao & Nour Prims Model Loewe Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Discover Loewe’s AW20 campaign starring Fernando Lindez, Yang Hao and Nour Prims lensed by Steven Meisel

LOEWE
Photography © Steven Meisel for LOEWE

Fashion photographer Steven Meisel captured Loewe‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 campaign featuring models Fernando Lindez, Yang Hao, and Nour Prims. Styling is work of Benjamin Bruno, with beauty from hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath. In charge of creative direction were Jonathan Anderson and M/M (Paris), with casting direction by Ashley Brokaw.

Three models interact within this enclosed frame. At first, they look like the same person, but they are not. Two of them are wearing variations of an identical look while the third is lying on the floor, in a grey coat, probably a dress. The performance-like situation is channeled through exaggerated postures. Across the whole campaign, distortion comes across as a synonym of life, movement and energy.

