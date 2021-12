Olympic Champion Marcell Jacobs stars on the cover of Vanity Fair Italia. Athlete is wearing nothing but the Italian flag. The 27-year-old Italian with American roots is currently the fastest man in the world, having won the 100 meters sprint at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Marcell Jacobs was photographed by Christian Oita.

