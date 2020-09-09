Discover MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2020 Limited Edition Collection

in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, Karim Sadli, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Parker Van Noord, Victor Nylander

©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Karim Sadli

Fashion house Massimo Dutti presented their Limited Edition Fall Winter 2020 collection with The Movement Study campaign captured by fashion photographers Karim Sadli and Laura Coulson. In charge of styling was Geraldine Saglio, with creative direction from Ben Kelway. Beauty is work of hair stylist Damien Boissinot, and makeup artist Hannah Murray.

Stars of the session are Malick Bodian, Parker Van Noord, Victor Nylander, Quentin Demeester, Felice Nova Noordhoff, Edie Campbell, Julie Trichot, and Damaris Goddrie.

