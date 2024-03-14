Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Sneaker and Apparel Collection

The ongoing evolution of Converse and A-COLD-WALL* partnership is presenting us with the release of a reinvented take on the classic Converse Weapon sneaker. The newest model has the brand’s iconic look, a redesigned low-top silhouette, and a blend of suede and crinkled nylon with translucent details.

These unique shoes, which are a reimagining of classic American sportswear, will be on sale on March 14 at 3:00 PM. The partnership not only extends to footwear but also to an apparel line. The brand experiments with materials and textures typical of classic sportswear to produce a unified collection that include the ground-breaking low-top Weapon and complementary pieces. Take a closer look at the sneakers in the Gallery below:

The Gale Jacket and Gale Pant, which put the collaboration’s emphasis on reinterpreting sporty basics with distinctive materials and styles, are the standout pieces in the apparel collection. With a reversible pattern and asymmetrical stitching for varied styling, the Gale Jacket is made of crinkle satin nylon and is finished in rust on one side and flint grey on the other.

Similarly, the Gale Pant features a reversible crinkle satin nylon construction in the same colorway. Rounding out the collection is a limited-edition T-Shirt crafted from cotton jersey and distinguished by zig-zag stitching, marking another highlight of the Converse x A-COLD-WALL* collaboration. All items in this innovative collection will be available starting March 14th at 3:00 PM. See the Converse x A-COLD-WALL* collection items in the Gallery below: