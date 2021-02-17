in Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Menswear, New York Fashion Week, Videos

NYFW: DIRTY PINEAPPLE Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

With FW21 Collection, Dirty Pineapple explores the local scene

DIRTY PINEAPPLE
©DIRTY PINEAPPLE

Discover DIRTY PINEAPPLE Fall Winter 2021.22 Local Resort Collection, that explores the streets of Shanghai, presented on February 16th, at the ongoing New York Fashion Week. The collection explores the contrast between feelings of claustrophobia and the feeling of being wild and free every time we go outside.

Individual proclivities in digital are a recurring theme at Dirty Pineapple. The team is no stranger to exposing the personal impact of modern digital behaviors. With Covid restrictions, online conversations have shifted to what’s local, bringing attention to one’s own back garden. From relationships to food and interiors, online posts have switched from the touristic and idyllic to intimate moments; a shift that re-discovered gems in the local scene. Dirty Pineapple connected with this movement and found themselves creatively stimulated by the streets of Shanghai: they call it Local Resort.” – from Dirty Pineapple

DIRTY PINEAPPLE
©DIRTY PINEAPPLE
DIRTY PINEAPPLE
©DIRTY PINEAPPLE
DIRTY PINEAPPLE
©DIRTY PINEAPPLE
DIRTY PINEAPPLE
©DIRTY PINEAPPLE
DIRTY PINEAPPLE
©DIRTY PINEAPPLE

