Mille Chaises: _J.L-A.L_ Spring Summer 2026 Collection

_J.L-A.L_ introduces Mille Chaises for Spring Summer 2026, a collection built from the design principles of chairs rather than conventional garment construction. Drawing from 1000 Chairs, the collection reframes tailoring as a system of containment and support. Instead of producing silhouettes, the brand builds conditions, structures defined by proportion, weight, and restraint. Volume compresses inward, and surfaces carry structural intent.

Garments move through modular systems. Buttons allow expansion and contraction, creating garments that shift rather than remain fixed. Eyelets cut through asymmetric panels and curved drapes, referencing the discipline of injection moulding. Seams follow architectural reasoning, guided by logic drawn from Windsor chairs and veneer techniques. These construction methods trace the influence of Riccardo Dalisi and his design language grounded in experimentation and clarity.

The collection relies on carefully sourced materials, natural cottons, linens, and wools from Italy and Japan. Each fabric maintains its line under pressure, holding shape while remaining breathable. Linen-cotton combinations, dual-finish leathers, and technical cottons offer control across texture and fit. Fabrication works as structure here. Garments don’t decorate the body; they define space around it.

A capsule made with PUMA applies the same logic to footwear. Two-tone leather sneakers develop character over time, mimicking the softened touch of worn seating. Coordinated garments maintain spacing between fabric and body, forming tension through construction. Material memory guides this part of the collection, where use and structure share equal weight.

The Paris presentation replaced the typical runway with a quiet reversal. Sculptural chairs by South Korean studio NICEWORKSHOP filled the gallery space. Models sat while visitors stood. The setup allowed garments to settle, their shapes defined in relation to the furniture.

Construction, tailoring, and layered assembly shape each look. Rather than search for clarity through visual expression, the collection focuses on composure. _J.L-A.L_ builds on its inquiry into how clothing shapes experience through movement, stillness, and the spaces we inhabit.

All pieces are produced in Italy by artisanal manufacturers, where smaller production runs allow for tighter control over fabrication. Mille Chaises is distributed globally through selected retailers in partnership with Slam Jam.