Discover Solid Homme Spring Summer 2026 Collection

Solid Homme introduces its Spring Summer 2026 collection through the lens of personal accumulation. Rather than chase spectacle, the collection focuses on the instinct to hold onto things, clothing, objects, and gestures, as a way of processing lived experience. Memory and presence coexist. Each look suggests a form of keeping: not to preserve the past, but to register small moments. Garments function less as fashion and more as repositories of familiarity, shaped by repetition and use.

Layering defines the collection’s structure. Shirts stack collar over collar, knits settle one on top of another without stiffness, and sheer outerwear rests over jackets to create friction between concealment and exposure. Solid Homme treats layering as an unconscious act, done not for display but out of reflex, as one might gather things over time.

Ordinary objects take on new meaning. Coffee pots, irons, and bottle openers appear as leather charms, removed from function and recast as personal tokens. “Super Normal” tags stitched to shirts, jackets, and shorts reinforce this approach, pointing to the power of the familiar. Silhouettes keep a loose structure: a striped boat neck over a henley, a cardigan left open over merino knitwear, a rugby top pushed up to reveal more stripes beneath.

Prints and references draw from remembered habits. Gingham patterns, associated with childhood, now appear in technical fabrics with sharper intent. Tracksuit bottoms and soccer shirts reference pieces worn in repetition rather than performance. Tailored shorts and a bomber jacket with exposed lining continue the theme of unfinished gestures and visible process.

Accessories follow the same logic. Bowling bags in suede and nylon, slim scarves, and beatnik hats return throughout the lineup, not as contrast points but as natural extensions of the clothing.

Color shifts the collection’s tone. Washed silks strip the heaviness from deep iron shades. Soft pink and pale yellow insert subtle changes in energy. Grass green, indigo, and volcano red arrive through layered prints, contributing without disrupting. Classic white-and-blue cotton stripes bring order, though never in a way that feels resolved. Instead, they adjust the code just enough to suggest something changed. Solid Homme proposes a wardrobe built from repeated acts and quiet routines.