MM6 Maison Margiela SS26 Shapes Menswear on the Street

MM6 Maison Margiela shifted the menswear conversation for Spring-Summer 2026 by staging its show on the street, with a stretch of asphalt painted white to serve as a runway. The urban setting spoke to the brand’s ongoing pursuit of heightened normality, where the ordinary is reimagined through subtle interventions. Models walked in succession, presenting looks that sharpened tailoring while subverting expectations.

Silhouettes stayed streamlined, with shoulders pushed forward to alter posture and gesture. Hemlines fell short in coats and blousons, cutting away at convention. A new kind of twin set appeared as a tailored coat layered over a matching dress, challenging notions of masculine formality. The color story ran through post-it brights, muted neutrals, and prints, contrasting the crisp construction with flashes of playfulness.

MM6 continued its exploration of transformation, reworking garment bags into outerwear staples, coats, blousons, and capes, that carried a utilitarian edge while nodding to the brand’s signature deconstruction. Denim and tailoring exchanged codes: jeans adopted the refinement of dress trousers, while formal pants carried the ease of denim. Raw hems and visible end-of-roll labels punctuated the pieces, underscoring a process-oriented design language.

Transparency introduced new dynamics in menswear silhouettes. Inserts carved cutaway illusions into shirts and jackets, offering glimpses of the body while maintaining structure. Socks shimmered with the same effect, extending the trompe l’oeil play into details usually overlooked. These moves placed illusion at the center of the season’s menswear vocabulary.

Accessories grounded the collection in sleek precision. Flat metallic shoes gleamed against the white pavement, while reflective sunglasses shielded the face, adding anonymity to the presentation. Jewelry crafted in the shape of cocktail glasses introduced humor into the masculine uniform, an irreverent twist on formality. Leather handbags and satin satchels, worn knotted at the waist, further reshaped the codes of masculine dress.

MM6 Maison Margiela’s Spring-Summer 2026 men’s lineup is a study in disruption, using tailoring, denim, and accessories to blur categories and test definitions of masculinity. By staging the show on a painted street, the house reminded its audience that menswear thrives when exposed to the unexpected, turning the ordinary into a stage where identity and construction are in constant flux.