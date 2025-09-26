in Fall Winter 2025.26, Men's Shoes

Carhartt WIP and Solovair Release Handmade Shoes for Fall 2025

Three handmade leather shoes bring together Carhartt WIP design and Solovair craftsmanship

Carhartt WIP connects with British shoemaker Solovair for Fall Winter 2025 season, introducing a footwear collection that combines brand signatures with handmade construction. The collaboration reflects Solovair’s long-standing craft while channeling Carhartt WIP’s functional design codes.

SHOES

The collection centers on three styles. A three-eye Gibson shoe anchors the lineup, executed in polished black leather with a rounded toe and standard fit. The same silhouette appears again in dusty Hamilton Brown, extending the core palette without altering its structure. A third option changes direction, offering a soft brown suede monk strap fastened with a single buckle. While the Gibson designs arrive with two sets of laces, the monk strap stands apart with its hardware closure.

Carhartt WIP’s color identity runs throughout the project. Black, Hamilton Brown, and dusty Hamilton Brown serve as the foundation, tying the collection to the brand’s seasonal aesthetic. Each pair carries an embossed “C” logo on the heel, an understated detail that signals Carhartt WIP’s presence within Solovair’s classic frames.

Solovair defines the construction with its Goodyear welted soft suspension sole. The Goodyear process attaches a welt strip to the upper and insole using chain stitching, producing footwear designed to last and capable of being resoled. Each pair requires between twelve and sixteen weeks to complete by hand, underscoring the measured pace of Solovair’s shoemaking.

The Solovair x Carhartt WIP footwear collection is out now. Availability extends to select Carhartt WIP stores worldwide, the brand’s online shop, and the Carhartt WIP App.

Written by Ana Markovic

