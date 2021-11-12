Nikita Stsjolokov Poses in Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2021 Looks

Discover the latest MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2021 menswear story titled Inner City featuring the handsome Nikita Stsjolokov lensed by fashion photographer Bruno Staub. In charge of video direction was film-maker Camille Reitzel. The collection features quilted coats, high neck jumpers, zipped knits, and other layering essentials.
