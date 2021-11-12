in Bruno Staub, Fall Winter 2021.22, I LOVE models Milano, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Metro Models, Premium Models, Sight Management Studio, Supa Model Management, Videos

Nikita Stsjolokov Poses in Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2021 Looks

Photographer Bruno Staub and model Nikita Stsjolokov team up for Massimo Dutti

Discover the latest MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2021 menswear story titled Inner City featuring the handsome Nikita Stsjolokov lensed by fashion photographer Bruno Staub. In charge of video direction was film-maker Camille Reitzel. The collection features quilted coats, high neck jumpers, zipped knits, and other layering essentials.

