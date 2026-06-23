NN.07 Spring Summer 2027 Finds Its Rhythm in Marseille

NN.07 Spring Summer 2027 begins in Marseille, where narrow alleys shape the mood of the collection. The season follows a walk past a Middle Eastern café decorated with Kilim rugs, then turns toward a modern bistro on the opposite side. This simple scene creates the collection’s point of view: different places, different habits and different ways of dressing meet in one lively street.

The collection studies that sense of choice through clothes made for changing plans. NN.07 looks at how men dress when a day can shift from a café table to a bistro, from a casual moment to a more polished setting. The wardrobe keeps that flexibility in mind. It includes a beige pinstriped suit, seersucker shirts, summer wool, henleys, crisp poplins and a light blue blazer.

Marseille gives the season its rhythm. People watching becomes part of the design story, with dynamic styles passing through the same alley. The collection reflects that mix through garments that feel open to different uses. A pinstriped suit brings structure, while seersucker shirts and henleys bring a softer approach to summer dressing. Crisp poplins add precision. Summer wool gives the wardrobe a refined material base. A light blue blazer brings color into the tailoring without making the look feel heavy.

Embroideries and jacquards appear in the collection, adding texture and surface interest to the wardrobe. These elements connect with the Kilim rugs in the opening image and with the visual variety of the street.

The bistro scene adds another layer to the season. Tartare and fries place the wardrobe within ordinary pleasures, where clothes move through meals, conversation and changing social moments. NN.07 keeps the focus on garments made for daily life, with pieces that shift naturally between casual and more polished settings.

The collection also looks ahead through familiar wardrobe forms. NN.07 revisits design with the aim of creating future classics, using recognizable garments and giving them a fresh role for Spring Summer 2027.