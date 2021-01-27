PFW: OFFICINE GÉNÉRALE Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Discover OFFICINE GÉNÉRALE Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection presented with a lookbook featuring top models Luc Defont-Saviard and Vincent LaCrocq lensed by fashion photographer Benoit Bethume, as a part of Digital Paris Fashion Week. With the collection designer Pierre Mahéo pays tribute to Paris.

There’s nothing quite like being able to escape your everyday life without actually traveling. In fact, in recent months, being fortunate enough to live in Paris, I have rediscovered this incredibly inspiring city. During my regular morning strolls – with the collar of my coat raised and a steaming coffee-to-go pot in my hand – I savored my coffee in the streets of Paris, rather than enjoying it on the terrace of one of my favorite cafés in Saint-Germain-des-Près. Ideas eventually always come to me as I walk the streets of my city. Here, close to my home, my mind is stimulated by the promise of a new day, by the dawn of a cool morning – it is the beauty of the various districts of Paris which inspired this new collection. – Pierre Mahéo

This will come as no surprise to you: my fabrics this season are meant to convey a softer, and lighter yet warmer feeling. The linings of jackets, suits, and pants have a cashmere touch to them. Our fine Japanese jersey feels like a gentle caress, so to speak. The flannels of our shirts have been buffed. A few pieces from this collection are crafted from leather, and some are crafted from sheepskin turned inside out with the wool turned inwards. As for the waterproof fabrics, which are de facto always a little rigid, we have lined them with thermal wadding, which I prefer to any feather padding. – Pierre Mahéo

