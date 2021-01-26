MFW: WOOLRICH Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover WOOLRICH Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection presented with a fashion film directed by Ced Pakusevskij, as part of the recently finished Digital Milan Fashion Week. The collection features three parts Charming Versatility, Authentic Comfort, and Iconic Performance. It explores outdoors life, and new paths in search of unexplored territories, interacting with elements, be it wind, rain or snow.

Models Massaer Seck and Bilal Nouioura star in the lookbook lensed by Marco Imperatore. Styling is work of Giovanni Beda, with beauty from hair stylist Effetto Vetro and makeup artist Serena Congiu. In charge of art direction was Ali Kiblawi, with creative direction from PBJ-inc.

Creative & Production

Creative Direction: PBJ-inc

Art Direction: Ali Kiblawi

Executive Producer: Justin Gerbino

Producers: Valentina Fiorindo & Ali Kiblawi

Styling Giovanni Beda

Director: Ced Pakusevskij

DOP: Andrea Dutto

1st AC: Juri Molinaroli

2nd AC: Andrea Ippolito

Production Designer: Elisabetta Giovi

Gaffer: Francesco Galli

Electrician: Lorenzo Gardinalli

Console Technician: MovieChrome

Key Grip: Alessio Zecchinello

Technocrane Operator: MovieChrome

