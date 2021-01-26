MFW: WOOLRICH Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover WOOLRICH Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection presented with a fashion film directed by Ced Pakusevskij, as part of the recently finished Digital Milan Fashion Week. The collection features three parts Charming Versatility, Authentic Comfort, and Iconic Performance. It explores outdoors life, and new paths in search of unexplored territories, interacting with elements, be it wind, rain or snow.
FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS
Models Massaer Seck and Bilal Nouioura star in the lookbook lensed by Marco Imperatore. Styling is work of Giovanni Beda, with beauty from hair stylist Effetto Vetro and makeup artist Serena Congiu. In charge of art direction was Ali Kiblawi, with creative direction from PBJ-inc.
Creative & Production
Creative Direction: PBJ-inc
Art Direction: Ali Kiblawi
Executive Producer: Justin Gerbino
Producers: Valentina Fiorindo & Ali Kiblawi
Styling Giovanni Beda
Director: Ced Pakusevskij
DOP: Andrea Dutto
1st AC: Juri Molinaroli
2nd AC: Andrea Ippolito
Production Designer: Elisabetta Giovi
Gaffer: Francesco Galli
Electrician: Lorenzo Gardinalli
Console Technician: MovieChrome
Key Grip: Alessio Zecchinello
Technocrane Operator: MovieChrome
