Officine Générale SS26 Pariviera Drifts Between City and Coast

Officine Générale Spring Summer 2026 show took place on Rue Jules Chaplain, a quiet Parisian street known mostly to film lovers, and to those familiar with the brand’s home base. For Pierre Mahéo, this street carries daily meaning; it’s where the ideas come together, where his team works through fabric decisions and form. While smoking outside the building, he found the title for the season: Pariviera. The word captures a split mood, Paris in full motion, and a quiet pull toward the coast.

Mahéo has long loved Paris, though his Breton roots remain close. He designed this season with a specific tension in mind: the desire to stay in the city and the urge to escape it. Pariviera imagines a summer that lives in both. The pieces nod to the south without leaving the north.

The collection builds on airiness. Mahéo works with light materials that shift with movement. One new poplin, nearly weightless, guides much of the menswear tailoring. It cuts through the heat, shaping easy jackets, shirts, and soft trousers. To balance that, a cotton-linen-Tencel fabric introduces crispness and refinement without tipping into formality. That balance defines the season.

The clothes carry quiet references to the shore. Rolled pant hems, unbuttoned collars, and headscarves worn loosely speak to time spent outdoors. The scarves, styled like Keith Richards or Henrik Purienne, suggest a personal rhythm rather than a trend. They recall summer rituals: tying hair back, blocking the sun, adding a touch of spontaneity. The sandals ground the outfits in comfort, worn as easily on the street as on sand.

After showing in January at Café Le Rouquet, Mahéo returned to his everyday surroundings. Rue Jules Chaplain, with its movement and quiet patterns, gave him the setting he wanted. He observes this street every day. It informs the work. Now, the work returned to dress it. The show didn’t need a grand venue. The ordinary felt exact.