Pas Une Marque Fall Winter 2025 Collection Focuses on Details

Pas Une Marque presented its fourth collection, Devil’s in the Details, during Paris Fashion Week, reinforcing its focus on craftsmanship and material experimentation. The Autumn Winter 2025 lineup builds on the brand’s established techniques, incorporating hand-beading, rope appliqué, intricate embroidery, and precise hand-stitching. These elements contribute to the collection’s detailed construction, emphasizing the importance of observing and appreciating the finer aspects of garment-making.

The collection explores structured tailoring alongside raw textures, incorporating Peruvian fibers, natural dyeing techniques, and reimagined denim. Unexpected fabric combinations, including corduroy with denim, introduce depth and contrast. Every material is selected with intent, ensuring that each element of the garment plays a role in the overall composition.

Silhouettes remain aligned with Pas Une Marque’s signature aesthetic, balancing precision with deconstructed elements. Outerwear features exaggerated lapels, layered textiles, and asymmetric cuts, while trousers range from sharply pleated high-waisted styles to relaxed silhouettes with exposed stitching and paneling. This interplay between structured and fluid elements defines the collection’s approach to design.

Graphic treatments take on a dimensional quality, featuring 3D embroidery and shadowed prints that shift in perception depending on light and movement. Surrealist motifs are embedded within layers of fabric, adding a conceptual element to the garments. These details encourage a closer look, reinforcing the collection’s emphasis on craftsmanship.

Creative Director Sean Coutts described the collection as an evolution of the brand’s core identity, stating, “We wanted this collection to not only refine but expand what our audience has come to love from Pas Une Marque. The smallest details – the beadwork, the embroidery, the stitching – invite reflection. They ask you to slow down, to notice the craftsmanship that makes each garment unique..”

Presented in a showroom format, Devil’s in the Details allowed attendees to examine each piece up close, highlighting the construction and fabric choices.