in Fall Winter 2025.26, Lookbooks, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week

Pas Une Marque Fall Winter 2025 Collection Focuses on Details

Slow down and notice the craftsmanship in every stitch, cut, and texture

Pas Une Marque
©PAS UNE MARQUE

Pas Une Marque presented its fourth collection, Devil’s in the Details, during Paris Fashion Week, reinforcing its focus on craftsmanship and material experimentation. The Autumn Winter 2025 lineup builds on the brand’s established techniques, incorporating hand-beading, rope appliqué, intricate embroidery, and precise hand-stitching. These elements contribute to the collection’s detailed construction, emphasizing the importance of observing and appreciating the finer aspects of garment-making.

FALL WINTER 2025.26 COLLECTIONS

The collection explores structured tailoring alongside raw textures, incorporating Peruvian fibers, natural dyeing techniques, and reimagined denim. Unexpected fabric combinations, including corduroy with denim, introduce depth and contrast. Every material is selected with intent, ensuring that each element of the garment plays a role in the overall composition.

PAS UNE MARQUE
©PAS UNE MARQUE
PAS UNE MARQUE
©PAS UNE MARQUE

Silhouettes remain aligned with Pas Une Marque’s signature aesthetic, balancing precision with deconstructed elements. Outerwear features exaggerated lapels, layered textiles, and asymmetric cuts, while trousers range from sharply pleated high-waisted styles to relaxed silhouettes with exposed stitching and paneling. This interplay between structured and fluid elements defines the collection’s approach to design.

Graphic treatments take on a dimensional quality, featuring 3D embroidery and shadowed prints that shift in perception depending on light and movement. Surrealist motifs are embedded within layers of fabric, adding a conceptual element to the garments. These details encourage a closer look, reinforcing the collection’s emphasis on craftsmanship.

PAS UNE MARQUE
©PAS UNE MARQUE
Menswear
©PAS UNE MARQUE

Creative Director Sean Coutts described the collection as an evolution of the brand’s core identity, stating, “We wanted this collection to not only refine but expand what our audience has come to love from Pas Une Marque. The smallest details – the beadwork, the embroidery, the stitching – invite reflection. They ask you to slow down, to notice the craftsmanship that makes each garment unique..”

Presented in a showroom format, Devil’s in the Details allowed attendees to examine each piece up close, highlighting the construction and fabric choices.

FW25LookbooksMenswearPFW

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Ana Markovic

LeBron 22 Black Label

Nike LeBron 22 Black Label Arrives for NBA All-Star Weekend

Dior’s Normandie Bag Debuts