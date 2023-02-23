Alexis Chaparro Models Perry Ellis Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion house PERRY ELLIS presented its Spring Summer 2023 Always Ready campaign starring top model Alexis Chaparro lensed by photographer Philip-Daniel Ducasse. In charge of styling was Ian Bradley, with set design from Set Machine, and production by Alessia Gatti at Summer Days Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Dylan Chavles, and makeup artist William Scott.
