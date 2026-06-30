Post Archive Faction Introduces Spring Summer 2027 Collection

Post Archive Faction (PAF) Spring Summer 2027 brought Dongjoon Lim’s study of pressure and transformation to Paris Fashion Week. The collection treated becoming as a state of instability, using memory and loss to shape garments that moved around the body, obscured it, exposed it, and redrew its form. Translucent surfaces, curved seams, and technical layers turned familiar materials into something sharper and more unsettled.

The first look introduced that direction with a white translucent raincoat, clean white pants, light grey gloves, and glossy black lace-up shoes. A silver iPod nano, wired into the model’s ears, added a nostalgic tech detail and sharpened the look’s cultural tone.

From there, PAF moved into lighter pieces with a more casual register. Short-sleeve button-ups, panelled tees, and light-washed jeans brought the body into easier motion. The brand’s curved seam lines shaped these garments with precision, pulling everyday forms into a more constructed space.

The pale section used crisp white, soft pastels, and muted grey to create a cleaner rhythm. These looks placed PAF’s technical codes into familiar clothing, turning shirts, tees, and denim into studies of structure. Curved cuts traced the body without erasing its movement. The result gave ordinary garments a controlled instability, as if each piece had already moved through pressure before reaching the wearer.

As the collection deepened, the palette moved into charcoal grey, deep navy, rich brown, and black. Outerwear took on greater scale through long double-breasted trench coats, semi-sheer high-neck tunics, and deep brown leather flight jackets with oversized plush collars.

Track-style bomber jackets featured zippered shoulder cutouts that opened the garment and exposed the body underneath. Cyan long-sleeve tops used heavily gathered fabric along the sleeves, creating a pulled, compressed effect. Bright blue and deep red interrupted the darker layers through hood linings, layered shirts, and collar trims, adding sudden flashes of color inside the controlled palette.

PAF Spring Summer 2027 treated becoming as something physical, tense, and unresolved. Lim used technical garments, exposed structures, curved construction, and weather-ready outerwear to build a collection charged by movement and heat.