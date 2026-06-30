Camiel Fortgens SS27 Moves Through Everyday Paris

Camiel Fortgens brought Spring Summer 2027 to Paris Fashion Week through the terrace of a traditional bistro, setting the collection within the pace of ordinary city life. The choice of location gave the clothes a lived-in context, away from a closed presentation space. Guests remained at café tables, placed orders, stayed in conversation, and gradually became part of the atmosphere around the collection.

Spring Summer 2027 continues Fortgens’ investigation into how garments are built. The collection exposes what usually stays hidden, shifting internal construction to the surface. Linings and facings move outward, prints appear on the reverse of fabrics, and handmade details reveal the work behind each piece. Contrast stitching, raw hems, repairs, and visible traces of making become central to the clothes.

Fortgens keeps familiar garment shapes in view, then redirects attention toward seams, layers, edges, and signs of handling. Each piece suggests a history of alteration, repair, washing, or wear. Deconstruction appears with restraint, giving the clothes character without overwhelming their function.

Soft pink, forest green, and deep burgundy move through washes, fades, and overdyes, creating slight shifts across the surface of the fabrics. The effect recalls color changed by time, wear, or accident, like the mark left by a red sock in a washing machine.

References to farmer’s wear and functional outdoor clothing add another layer to the collection. Loose linen trousers, woven straw bags, and practical silhouettes bring a rural sensibility into everyday dressing.

Discover Full Collection DSCENE

The presentation extended that idea through the way models moved among guests. Some passed by, some sat down with a book, and others listened to podcasts through headphones. The distinction between model, guest, and passerby became unclear. Camiel Fortgens allowed the clothes to blend into the terrace’s natural rhythm, turning Spring Summer 2027 into part of the Paris street.