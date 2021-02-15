PRABAL GURUNG Pre-Fall / Fall 2021 Collection

Discover PRABAL GURUNG Pre-Fall / Fall 2021 In The Mood For Love Collection, that celebrates New York, presented with a lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Leeor Wild. Stars of the session are Ikce-Wicasa Quiles, Jayden Jackson, Annibelis Baez, Dara Allen, Liz Kennedy, and Tami Williams. Styling is work of Alex Harrington, with beauty from hair stylist Evanie Frausto, makeup artist Romero Jennings, and manicurist Gina Edwards. In charge of video direction was Sophie Pape.
I have always been romanced by the unexpected beauty and joy of New York city. Each day is its own exhilarating courtship, where even the simplest pleasures feel decadent: flowers from the bodega, morning coffee consumed while battling rush hour, or the symphony of a taxi ride. After twenty years, I still find myself enamored with the skyline. – Prabal Gurung
“Like most love stories, it started with a rose: a pure symbol of love and beauty, handpicked with care from the local corner store. Too often overlooked or deemed unimpressive compared to its elaborately named kin, these bodega beauties took on a special meaning this summer. During a heartbreaking and tumultuous period, they filled us with hope and joy in the moments we needed them most. I saw flowers everywhere as they petaled the seminal events of the summer; inviting themselves into intimate moments of respite at home, or acting as a beacon of reverence and respect at vigils, black lives matter protests, the Brooklyn liberation march for black trans lives, and peaceful demonstrations by the stonewall inn. From the gatherings of voguers that streamed down Chelsea piers, to the cool kids draped in thrifted wears hanging at Washington square park, and the drag performers in Sheridan square in their full regalia, roses blossomed in celebration of life and the promise of what lay ahead. A sentimental motif, the blooms served as a reminder that amidst uncertainty and darkness, we find light in the true expression of our most real and authentic selves.” – from – Prabal Gurung
Creative Direction: Prabal Gurung, Sophie Pape
Stylist: Alex Harrington
Talent: Annibelis Baez, Dara Allen, Ikce-Wicasa Quiles, Jayden Jackson, Liz Kennedy, Tami Williams
Director: Sophie Pape
Production: S_Projects Global
Executive Producer: Sophie Pape, Jade Akintola
Associate Director: Kezi Ban
Associate & Art Director: Kelsey Daharb
Sr. Production Manager: Brittany Daulton
Assistant Producer: Amy Dilorenzo
Photographer: Leeor Wild
Photographer’s Assistant: James Bee
Bts Content Capture: Ankur Maniar
Director Of Photography: Daniel Vignal
Camera Operator: Vince Rappa
1st Assistant Camera: Manny Rodriguez
Gaffer: John Izarpate
Key Grip: Vinny Davino
Line Producer: Brigitte Bishop, Bruno Vernashi
Bookings: Hollie Schliftman
Post Production Supervisor: Manny Muñoz
Editor & Sound Designer: Gianluigi Carella
Assistant Editor: Federico Merlo
Makeup: Romero Jennings with products provided by Mac Cosmetics
Hair: Evanie Frausto for Bumble and Bumble.
Nails: Lead Manicurist Gina Edwards for Kiss Products Inc.
Jewellery: Tasaki Atelier
