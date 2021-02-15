PRABAL GURUNG Pre-Fall / Fall 2021 Collection

Discover PRABAL GURUNG Pre-Fall / Fall 2021 In The Mood For Love Collection, that celebrates New York, presented with a lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Leeor Wild. Stars of the session are Ikce-Wicasa Quiles, Jayden Jackson, Annibelis Baez, Dara Allen, Liz Kennedy, and Tami Williams. Styling is work of Alex Harrington, with beauty from hair stylist Evanie Frausto, makeup artist Romero Jennings, and manicurist Gina Edwards. In charge of video direction was Sophie Pape.

I have always been romanced by the unexpected beauty and joy of New York city. Each day is its own exhilarating courtship, where even the simplest pleasures feel decadent: flowers from the bodega, morning coffee consumed while battling rush hour, or the symphony of a taxi ride. After twenty years, I still find myself enamored with the skyline. – Prabal Gurung

“Like most love stories, it started with a rose: a pure symbol of love and beauty, handpicked with care from the local corner store. Too often overlooked or deemed unimpressive compared to its elaborately named kin, these bodega beauties took on a special meaning this summer. During a heartbreaking and tumultuous period, they filled us with hope and joy in the moments we needed them most. I saw flowers everywhere as they petaled the seminal events of the summer; inviting themselves into intimate moments of respite at home, or acting as a beacon of reverence and respect at vigils, black lives matter protests, the Brooklyn liberation march for black trans lives, and peaceful demonstrations by the stonewall inn. From the gatherings of voguers that streamed down Chelsea piers, to the cool kids draped in thrifted wears hanging at Washington square park, and the drag performers in Sheridan square in their full regalia, roses blossomed in celebration of life and the promise of what lay ahead. A sentimental motif, the blooms served as a reminder that amidst uncertainty and darkness, we find light in the true expression of our most real and authentic selves.” – from – Prabal Gurung

Creative Direction: Prabal Gurung, Sophie Pape

Stylist: Alex Harrington

Talent: Annibelis Baez, Dara Allen, Ikce-Wicasa Quiles, Jayden Jackson, Liz Kennedy, Tami Williams

Director: Sophie Pape

Production: S_Projects Global

Executive Producer: Sophie Pape, Jade Akintola

Associate Director: Kezi Ban

Associate & Art Director: Kelsey Daharb

Sr. Production Manager: Brittany Daulton

Assistant Producer: Amy Dilorenzo

Photographer: Leeor Wild

Photographer’s Assistant: James Bee

Bts Content Capture: Ankur Maniar

Director Of Photography: Daniel Vignal

Camera Operator: Vince Rappa

1st Assistant Camera: Manny Rodriguez

Gaffer: John Izarpate

Key Grip: Vinny Davino

Line Producer: Brigitte Bishop, Bruno Vernashi

Bookings: Hollie Schliftman

Post Production Supervisor: Manny Muñoz

Editor & Sound Designer: Gianluigi Carella

Assistant Editor: Federico Merlo

Makeup: Romero Jennings with products provided by Mac Cosmetics

Hair: Evanie Frausto for Bumble and Bumble.

Nails: Lead Manicurist Gina Edwards for Kiss Products Inc.

Jewellery: Tasaki Atelier

