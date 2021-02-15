Federico Cina Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Italian Fashion Designer Federico Cina presented his latest collection as part of the New York Fashion Week’s Men’s Day – a NYFW turned American Collections schedule. From a schedule within a schedule New York Fashion Week Men’s day is strictly focusing on young menswear designers.

Collection entitled ‘A Emilia’ is inspired by Cina’s native Italy and the ancient Rome. The name comes from the Roman Road called ‘Via Emilia, a road connecting Milan to the Adriatic sea and passing through Cesena, the city where Federico and Guido Guidi are now based.

Designer also explores knitwear for the Fall Winter 2021 collection shaping winter sweaters as well as headwear.

Federico Cina’s menswear collection engages with the sentiment of unisex, but also celebrates the staple of sartorial menswear design. Classical menswear pieces are set in monochrome colours enhanced by beautifully shaped prints.

Federico Cina was found in 2019, and since the first day the designer and his team have explored contemporary tailoring.

Discover all the looks from Federico Cina Fall Winter 2021 Collection:

Art Direction and Photography: GABRIELE ROSATI

Creative Director – FEDERICO CINA

Film Director – GIULIA DE RISO

Stylist – MARCO DRAMMIS

Assistant Stylist 1 – FEDERICA MUSELLA

Assistant Stylist 2 – MATILDE MORRI

Makeup Artist APOLLONIA TOLO

Hairstylist: PAOLO VENUTA and SIMONE FABBRI at Wella Proffessionals italia/System Proffessional Italia

Sound Designer – FRANCESCO PROFETI

Models – CRISTIANO NALDI and LIV LODDESOL