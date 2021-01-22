PFW: RICK OWENS Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Designer RICK OWENS unveiled his Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection with a video presentation, on January 21st, as part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The collection is titled Gethsemane – after the garden where Jesus prayed in the night before the crucifixion. Designer explores the tense feelings before a final reckoning. The collection was inspired by the situation and the world we are living in now, full of suspense, waiting for a resolution – be it catastrophic or rational.

“Jkts and coats in leather and shearling that seal the body with integrated gloves and zip up over the face speak of protection and withdrawal. Horror. Skin tight leather bodysuits underpin most looks, some with the top pulled down to hang off the hips. Sharp, exaggerated shoulders on tailored coats and cropped bombers mock male conservatism careening off the rails.

Tighty-whities with pentagram flys add more unhinged male energy when worn with thigh high cowhide fur boots – with a platform heel or a ballast sole – under coats made from recycled plastic waste with the sleeves ripped off. Hairy legs, organic pentagram underwear, and jumbo recycled coats with pandemic masks – a rough sketch of our barbaric contradictory times. Dragging oversized jeans are in 16oz black warp/black weft/black selvedge denim custom woven for us by Yamaashi Orimono (est. 1945) On vintage sakamoto shuttle looms. This is from an ongoing drkshdw capsule made in Japan.” – from Rick Owens