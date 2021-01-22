in Fall Winter 2021.22, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Videos, Yohji Yamamoto

PFW: YOHJI YAMAMOTO POUR HOMME Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Photographer TAKAY captured Yohji Yamamoto’s vision of today’s world

Discover YOHJI YAMAMOTO POUR HOMME Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection presented with a fashion film directed by Japanese photographer TAKAY, on Thursday, January 21st, as part of Paris Fashion Week. Designer expresses his feelings and anger about the world problems and injustices in his own poetic way. The collection features 26 looks, and shows the extreme difference between summery clothes and warm clothes. The collection explores many current themes such as human rights, social movements, sanitary emergencies, and animal protection.

About the masks, Yohji-san wants to reflect that in our society people are wearing masks and some don’t. He wanted to focus on how people are wearing the masks in the streets (some people do, some don’t, some wear them in a very personal way). It’s not a judgment, it’s an obeservation of the streets.” – From Yohji Yamamoto

