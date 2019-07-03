in Alton Mason, Covers, D'SCENE Magazine, Editorial, Exclusive, IMG Models, Magazines

ALTON MASON Stars in the Cover Story of DSCENE Magazine #11 Issue

Discover DSCENE Magazine’s latest cover story featuring supermodel Alton Mason

ALTON MASON

Top model Alton Mason at IMG Models takes the cover story of our DSCENE Magazine‘s Summer Pre-Fall 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Adriano Russo at Unconventional Artists. In charge of styling was fashion editor Emily Lee at W-MManagement, with grooming from Barbara Bertuzzi at Freelancer Artist Agency. Retouching is work of Pixzone, with digital assistance from Luca Truchet.

For the session Alton is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Prada, Versace, Angelos Frentzos, Giuseppe Zanotti, Iceberg, Supreme, and Emporio Armani. Photo Assistance by Oscar Masi and Simone Paccini, styling assistance by Viviana Amato.

Discover more of the cover story below:


ALTON MASON

ALTON MASON

ALTON MASON

ALTON MASON

ALTON MASON

ALTON MASON

ALTON MASON

ALTON MASON

ALTON MASON

ALTON MASON

ALTON MASON

Photographer ADRIANO RUSSO at Unconvenational Artists – www.adrianorusso.com
Fashion Editor EMILY LEE at W-MManagement – www.emilylee.net
Grooming BARBARA BERTUZZI at Freelancer Artist Agency
Model ALTON MASON at IMG Milan – @altonmason
Styling Assistant VIVIANA AMATO
Photographer Assistants OSCAR MASI & SIMONE PACCINI
Digital Assistant LUCA TRUCHET
Retouch PIXZONE


