ALTON MASON Stars in the Cover Story of DSCENE Magazine #11 Issue

Top model Alton Mason at IMG Models takes the cover story of our DSCENE Magazine‘s Summer Pre-Fall 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Adriano Russo at Unconventional Artists. In charge of styling was fashion editor Emily Lee at W-MManagement, with grooming from Barbara Bertuzzi at Freelancer Artist Agency. Retouching is work of Pixzone, with digital assistance from Luca Truchet.

GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $26.60 AND DIGITAL 4.90

For the session Alton is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Prada, Versace, Angelos Frentzos, Giuseppe Zanotti, Iceberg, Supreme, and Emporio Armani. Photo Assistance by Oscar Masi and Simone Paccini, styling assistance by Viviana Amato.

Discover more of the cover story below:





Photographer ADRIANO RUSSO at Unconvenational Artists – www.adrianorusso.com

Fashion Editor EMILY LEE at W-MManagement – www.emilylee.net

Grooming BARBARA BERTUZZI at Freelancer Artist Agency

Model ALTON MASON at IMG Milan – @altonmason

Styling Assistant VIVIANA AMATO

Photographer Assistants OSCAR MASI & SIMONE PACCINI

Digital Assistant LUCA TRUCHET

Retouch PIXZONE



GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $26.60 AND DIGITAL 4.90