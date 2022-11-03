Discover SAVAGE X FENTY Holdiay Lounge Collection

Rihanna’s underwear and loungewear label SAVAGE X FENTY presented the Holiday Lounge Collection starring models Nic Kim and Jordan Hill. This season’s holiday assortment features new + carryover Xssential fleece styles, a new fuzzy sweater rib knit collection and the brand’s best-selling Forever Savage onesies & boxers. From everyday essentials and more provocative pieces, men’s underwear and sleepwear, to elevated loungewear —Savage X Fenty has something for every mood, every vibe and everyBODY.

SXF is also releasing Sleep Moment – starting with eye catching Romantic Corded Lace lingerie in soft stretch fabric. The ultra-soft Fluff it Up styles are back in new festive colors – made to chill in and show out. Remixed Plaid is a whole cozy vibe featuring woven plaid fabric. Lastly, the Night Cap men’s styles feature a cotton modal body and a metallic logo and are the perfect way to end the night. – from Savage x Fenty

See more of the Savage x Fenty Holiday Lounge Collection on designscene.net