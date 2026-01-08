Ateez’s Seonghwa Models Songzio Spring Summer 2026 Looks

Fashion house Songzio unveils its Spring Summer 2026 project starring Ateez member Seonghwa. Titled Polyptych, the project builds its visuals through instability, repetition, and reconstruction. The K-pop star appears as a wanderer within shifting conditions, as images fracture, recombine, and regenerate without fixed resolution. His presence links the five chapters of the campaign, creating continuity through repetition while the surrounding visuals continuously shift and reform.

The project marks the fifth collaboration between Songzio and photographer Cho Giseok. Their ongoing work focuses on constructed imagery and symbolic visual logic. For Spring Summer 2026, Cho Giseok builds the visuals as a series of assembled parts, using fragmentation and repetition to shape the structure. Each image operates as part of a larger sequence, gaining meaning through its placement and relationship to the others.

Polyptych takes its name from the format of a multi-paneled artwork composed of individual sections that rely on collective viewing. Songzio translates this idea into a five-chapter structure titled order, fragments, embracing the past, tangled time, and unfettered freedom. Each introduces a distinct visual condition, while the project depends on their combined presence to establish coherence.

Garment construction anchors the project’s visual direction. Songzio dissects established clothing structures and rebuilds them into asymmetrical forms. The designs draw from Korean hanbok and Western armor, which the brand cuts into abstract components and reassembles into new configurations. These garments retain visible traces of their original structures, allowing historical references to remain legible beneath altered silhouettes.

The project treats clothing as a layered object shaped by time. The brand allows prior forms to persist through cut, construction, and material presence, while placing them into new spatial relationships. This approach frames fashion as an evolving system shaped through disassembly and reconstruction.