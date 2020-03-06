Supermodel Simon Nessman stars in Massimo Dutti‘s Spring Summer 2020 Traveling to You advertisement lensed by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. Styling is work of Geraldine Saglio, with beauty from hair stylist James Pecis, and makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo. In charge of art direction was Atelier Franck Durand. For the campaign Simon was joined by supermodel Andreea Diaconu.
