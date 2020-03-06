in Advertising Campaigns, Dominique Models, I LOVE models Milano, Kult Model Agency, Lachlan Bailey, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Premium Models, Scoop, Simon Nessman, Soul Artist Management, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Storm Models, Wiener Models

Simon Nessman is the Face of Massimo Dutti Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Lachlan Bailey captured Massimo Dutti’s SS20 campaign featuring Simon Nessman and Andreea Diaconu

Simon Nessman
©Massimo Dutti, Photography by Lachlan Bailey

Supermodel Simon Nessman stars in Massimo Dutti‘s Spring Summer 2020 Traveling to You advertisement lensed by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. Styling is work of Geraldine Saglio, with beauty from hair stylist James Pecis, and makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo. In charge of art direction was Atelier Franck Durand. For the campaign Simon was joined by supermodel Andreea Diaconu.

Simon Nessman
©Massimo Dutti, Photography by Lachlan Bailey
Simon Nessman
©Massimo Dutti, Photography by Lachlan Bailey
Simon Nessman
©Massimo Dutti, Photography by Lachlan Bailey
Simon Nessman
©Massimo Dutti, Photography by Lachlan Bailey
Simon Nessman
©Massimo Dutti, Photography by Lachlan Bailey
Simon Nessman
©Massimo Dutti, Photography by Lachlan Bailey
Simon Nessman
©Massimo Dutti, Photography by Lachlan Bailey

Simon Nessman
©Massimo Dutti, Photography by Lachlan Bailey

