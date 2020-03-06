in BANANAS Paris, Covers, Dior Homme, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE Magazine, UNIQUE Models Denmark, View Management, Vision Models, Why Not Models

JAMIE WISE COVERS MMSCENE SPRING 2020 ISSUE

Jamie Wise takes MMSCENE Thirty-Four Spring 2020 issue cover story – find out more:

For MMSCENE Magazine Spring 2020 issue we reunite with top model JAMIE WISE almost six years ago after the cover shoot of our DSCENE Magazine debut issue

MMSCENE THIRTY-FOUR SPRING 2020 ISSUE IS OUT MARCH 11thclick to PRE-ORDER

Jamie was photographed in Los Angeles by fashion photographer Benjo Arwas with styling from Fashion Stylist Shalev Lavan. On the cover Wise is wearing a vintage look from Dior Homme

Photographer Benjo Arwas at Seen Artists
Fashion Stylist Shalev Lavan at The Visionaries Agency
Model Jamie Wise at Vision Los Angeles
Hair and Makeup by Nicole Chew at Art Department

Every digital pre-order gets digital Fall 2019 issue featuring Manu Rios for FREE.

