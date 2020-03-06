JAMIE WISE COVERS MMSCENE SPRING 2020 ISSUE

For MMSCENE Magazine Spring 2020 issue we reunite with top model JAMIE WISE almost six years ago after the cover shoot of our DSCENE Magazine debut issue.

Jamie was photographed in Los Angeles by fashion photographer Benjo Arwas with styling from Fashion Stylist Shalev Lavan. On the cover Wise is wearing a vintage look from Dior Homme.

Photographer Benjo Arwas at Seen Artists

Fashion Stylist Shalev Lavan at The Visionaries Agency

Model Jamie Wise at Vision Los Angeles

Hair and Makeup by Nicole Chew at Art Department

