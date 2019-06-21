MMSCENE’s 10 Favourite Sneakers To Shop Right Now

Sneaker culture is all about making a statement. From chunky soles and dad shoe trend to personalized pairs, 2019 is surely an intense year for sneakers. The current trends mix the elements from the ’80s and ’90s, interpreting them in very contemporary ways.
Sneakers are the perfect blend of comfort, style, and function, and now you can wear them even with the suit. The brands like Nike and Adidas, and even the luxury ones are coming out with various designs and colors to match the latest trends. It’s no surprise that sneakers have become the ultimate fashion piece.
Below are the best kicks that are worth knowing about in 2019.
Read more after the jump:
ACNE STUDIOS SSENSE Exclusive Yellow & Multicolor Rockaway Sneakers
Grey Yeezy Boost 700 Sneakers
Vetements Silver Reebok Edition Spike Runner 200 Sneakers
Raf Simons Red & Blue adidas Originals Edition Replicant Ozweego Sock Pack Sneakers
Off-White White Industrial High-Top Sneakers
Nike Black Shox R4 Sneakers
Gucci Black Vintage Rython Sneakers
Christian Louboutin Black & Navy Red-Runner Flat Sneakers
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Black Strike 205 Sneakers
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments