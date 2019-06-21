MMSCENE’s 10 Favourite Sneakers To Shop Right Now



Sneaker culture is all about making a statement. From chunky soles and dad shoe trend to personalized pairs, 2019 is surely an intense year for sneakers. The current trends mix the elements from the ’80s and ’90s, interpreting them in very contemporary ways.

SPRING SUMMER 2019

Sneakers are the perfect blend of comfort, style, and function, and now you can wear them even with the suit. The brands like Nike and Adidas, and even the luxury ones are coming out with various designs and colors to match the latest trends. It’s no surprise that sneakers have become the ultimate fashion piece.

Below are the best kicks that are worth knowing about in 2019.

Read more after the jump:

Off-White White Industrial High-Top Sneakers

Gucci Black Vintage Rython Sneakers