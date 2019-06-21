in Fashion, Menswear

MMSCENE’s 10 Favourite Sneakers To Shop Right Now

See the best kicks that are worth knowing about in 2019


Sneaker culture is all about making a statement. From chunky soles and dad shoe trend to personalized pairs, 2019 is surely an intense year for sneakers. The current trends mix the elements from the ’80s and ’90s, interpreting them in very contemporary ways.

Sneakers are the perfect blend of comfort, style, and function, and now you can wear them even with the suit. The brands like Nike and Adidas, and even the luxury ones are coming out with various designs and colors to match the latest trends. It’s no surprise that sneakers have become the ultimate fashion piece.

Below are the best kicks that are worth knowing about in 2019.

ACNE STUDIOS SSENSE Exclusive Yellow & Multicolor Rockaway Sneakers

Grey Yeezy Boost 700 Sneakers

Vetements Silver Reebok Edition Spike Runner 200 Sneakers

Raf Simons Red & Blue adidas Originals Edition Replicant Ozweego Sock Pack Sneakers

Off-White White Industrial High-Top Sneakers

Nike Black Shox R4 Sneakers

Gucci Black Vintage Rython Sneakers

Christian Louboutin Black & Navy Red-Runner Flat Sneakers

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Black Strike 205 Sneakers

Balenciaga Black & Green Glow-in-the-Dark Track Sneakers

