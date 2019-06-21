in Burberry, Covers, Exclusive, Issey Miyake Men, MMSCENE Magazine

DEREK CHADWICK FOR MMSCENE ISSUE 031

Model and social media star poses for MMSCENE Summer 2019 Issue


Model and social media star DEREK CHADWICK takes MMSCENE Magazine Issue 031 with cover story captured in LA by fashion photographer Chris Fucile. Art Direction and Styling are work of Douglas Vanlaningham, with grooming from Keon Cruz.

For the cover Derek is wearing a suit from Issey Miyake Men, shirt and gillet from Burberry.

Pre-order the new issue out next week featuring an exclusive interview with Derek here.

Photographer CHRIS FUCILEchrisfucile.com
Art Direction and Styling DOUGLAS VANLANINGHAM at Opus Beauty – @dvlstylist
Grooming KEON CRUZ @keeocruz
Model DEREK CHADWICK at Bx2 Entertainment, @derekchadwick
Location John Lautner Garcia House

CoversInfluencersmagazines

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Raf Simons

Raf Simons Fall Winter 2019.20 Photographed by Willy Vanderperre

MMSCENE’s 10 Favourite Sneakers To Shop Right Now