DEREK CHADWICK FOR MMSCENE ISSUE 031

Model and social media star DEREK CHADWICK takes MMSCENE Magazine Issue 031 with cover story captured in LA by fashion photographer Chris Fucile. Art Direction and Styling are work of Douglas Vanlaningham, with grooming from Keon Cruz.
For the cover Derek is wearing a suit from Issey Miyake Men, shirt and gillet from Burberry.
Photographer CHRIS FUCILE – chrisfucile.com
Art Direction and Styling DOUGLAS VANLANINGHAM at Opus Beauty – @dvlstylist
Grooming KEON CRUZ @keeocruz
Model DEREK CHADWICK at Bx2 Entertainment, @derekchadwick
Location John Lautner Garcia House
