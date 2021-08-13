LOEWE Spring Summer 2022 Lookbook Is A Story by David Sims

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jonathan W. Anderson took the short film for the Loewe Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection to narrate the collection notes himself (listen to Jonathan W. Anderson in the video above). Loewe designer teamed up with Stephen Isaac Wilson from Pulse Films to captured the video while in charge of the accompanying photography was David Sims.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MEN’s COLLECTIONS

The collection perhaps more than ever brings Anderson’s aesthetic often reserved for his eponymous brand closer to the Loewe DNA. Thus Sims stays away from a traditional lookbook form, instead he delivers his own rendition of Jonathan W. Andersons story for the next summer with Loewe.

Discover all the looks from the new Loewe Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection within a story captured by David Sims:

Directed by Stephen Isaac Wilson, Pulse Films

Styling by Benjamin Bruno

Casting by Ashley Brokaw

Production by Holmes Production

Set design by Vincent Olivieri

Movement Direction Nicolas Huchard

Hair & Make-up with thanks to the teams of Guido Palau and Pat McGrath

Featuring Nick Coutsier, Mcdaniel Obadiaru, Lulio Kambe and Sasha Desmaizieres