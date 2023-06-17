Dolce & Gabbana Menswear Spring Summer 2024 Backstage Moments

Dolce & Gabbana Menswear backstage moments captured during the today’s Spring Summer 2024 runway show.

There was a sense of expectation and excitement in the backstage area of the Dolce & Gabbana male catwalk show in Milan for the Spring Summer 2024 collection. The presentation was for the Spring Summer 2024 collection. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the designers, were present and carefully supervised the last minute preparations that were being made before the event. They projected a feeling of confidence and an enthusiasm for their craft, which was appropriate given their years of experience in the field.

Simone Rutigliano, who is both a fashion editor and a stylist, collaborated closely with the designers to ensure that each look on the catwalk was an accurate reflection of their vision for the collection. Rutigliano, who has a keen eye for detail and style, worked closely with the models to ensure that each item was displayed in a way that was both impeccably arranged and presented.

Backstage, renowned hairstylist Guido Palau contributed his skills by producing hairstyles that were in keeping with the overall concept of the collection. The creative touch offered by Palau gave each model an additional layer of refinement and personality, which highlighted the models’ distinctive qualities and contributed to the overall appeal of the presentation.

Backstage, famed makeup artist Pat McGrath was doing her magic to transform the designers’ inspiration into jaw-dropping beauty looks. McGrath, who is well-known for her ground-breaking methods and aesthetic sensibility, produced looks for the models’ makeup that ranged from understated and natural to daring and dramatic. These looks worked well to accentuate the models’ characteristics and compliment the collection.

Domenico Giandinoto, who was in charge of casting for the show, was instrumental in selecting an outstanding group of models to appear in it. Giandinoto ensured that the casting mirrored the inclusive and forward-thinking ethos of the Dolce & Gabbana brand by keeping an eye out for talented individuals from a variety of backgrounds. Backstage, the models, such as Kit Butler and Jon Kortajarena, as well as up-and-coming models like as Abas Abdirazaq, Adamu Bulus, and Ahmed Richards, amongst many more, offered their own distinct energy and presence.

Walking the catwalk are models – Abas Abdirazaq, Adamu Bulus, Ahmed Richards, Akbar Shamji, Aleksandr Gudrins, Alex Marku, Alex Schlab, Alexis Chaparro, Alpha Dia, Alton Mason, Amaury Valero, Barham Mbow, Bilal Nouioura, Bodhi Heeck, Brian Whitby, Bruno Krahl, Byeong Jik Oh, Daiki Koga, Danilo Markovic, Dave Chow, Diogo Gomes, Duncan Yair, Edmilson Tavares, Eduards Kraule, Fabio Silva, Fernando Lindez, Finley Graham, Godwin Okereuku, Habib Masovic, Hedi Ben Tekaya, Hong Seong Jun, Hyun Jun Kim, Isaiah Angelico Delgado, Jeranimo van Russel, Jhon Oliveira, Jon Kortajarena, Junyoung Baek, Kaplan Hani, Kit Butler, Lee Yeong Ho, Luc Benoit, Luka Tesic, Luke Pearson, Luthando Ngema, Marcelo Zhang, Matthew Seymour, Mattia Giovannoni, Mattia Liam, Nacho Penín, Noah Luis Brown, Ondrej Mokoš, Ottawa Kwami, Rachide Embaló, Rapha Keijzer, Ryan Park, Sanggun Lee, Seungchan Lee, Silas Lutz Fabian, So Jin Ho, Woosang Kim, Xu Meen, Yeray Allgayer, Yoesry Detre, Yura Nakano

