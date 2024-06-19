Pharrell Williams Unveils Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2025

The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2025 Men’s Collection, crafted by Pharrell Williams, titled “Le Monde Est À Vous” (The World Is Yours), zooms out to view our planet from a solar perspective. Williams considers the way that the world community unites in Paris and highlights the commonalities that unite people everywhere. The collection showcases tonal silhouettes in a spectrum of skin tones, highlighting the relationship between the macro and micro views of humanity.

Pharrell Williams’ song “Triumphus Cosmos” provides the soundtrack for the spectacle, which is presented against the background of La Maison de l’UNESCO in Paris. Constructed in 1958 to unite people in global peace via culture, the location represents the convention of LVERS, a community at the center of Louis Vuitton’s creative environment. This global network embodies the core values of the Maison: discernment, savoir-faire, and travel as sources of vitality and connection to shared humanity.

The show opens with a cinematic prelude directed by the creative collective Air Afrique, who also collaborated on the graphics and patterns for the collection. Filmed in La Maison de l’UNESCO, the preamble shows future diplomats as kids going to a lecture by art critic Simon Njami. Themes of unity in diversity and the world of tomorrow are central, expressing an inter-generational message. The collection is committed to advancing Afro-diasporic arts and knowledge, as shown by Air Afrique’s participation.

The silhouettes in the collection are inspired by archetypal travelers. Elements of aviation dress, such as cropped tailored jackets and bombers, are paired with slender double-breasted coats and suits. Sportswear gets elegant interpretations, as workwear and tracksuits are polished for comfort. Through practical and technological manifestations, the collection also honours football, the most unified game in the world. Everything about a garment is painstakingly designed, from the finely woven textiles to the elaborate buttons and embroidery.

The palette and textures of the collection reflect a solar view of humanity, with a focus on the nuances of skin tones. Slabs seem monochromatic and subdued from a distance, yet up close, minute features become evident. The feel of flesh is mirrored in accessories and patterns and monograms.

Pharrell Williams and Air Afrique have collaborated on patterns and logos as well, which adds a creative and cultural interaction to the line. The collection features a variety of travel-inspired logos and tartan patterns. Detailed accessories, such as buttons encrusted with miniature world maps and embroidered sportswear, add layers of complexity. Reimagining classic bags in leather, the collection also introduces a new range of Soft Leather Goods. The show, with its emphasis on unity, transformation, and detailed craftsmanship, offers a compelling vision of fashion.

View the collection in the Gallery below: