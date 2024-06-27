TAAKK’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection, envisioned by designer Takuya, brings a refreshing blend of traditional Japanese craftsmanship and cutting-edge design to the forefront of fashion. This collection marks a bold step in the evolution of TAAKK, showcasing a unique integration of historical influences with modern aesthetics. Inspired by Japan’s rich cultural history, Takuya has created pieces that are both timeless and contemporary, pushing the boundaries of fashion design.

A central feature of the collection is the innovative use of gradient woven fabrics. These fabrics transition smoothly from fine cotton to summer wool and linens, unveiling new potentials in garment design. Notably, the collection includes translucent cotton voile shirts that transition into wool tailored jackets, merging two distinct materials into one harmonious piece. This blend results in garments that are not only visually striking but also highly functional and versatile.

TAAKK’s approach to embroidery in this collection is nothing short of groundbreaking. Moving away from traditional embroidery, Takuya has redefined it by using fabric cut into small pieces and artistically arranged to create a sculptural effect. This technique, inspired by classical European decorations, transforms embellishment into a core design element, adding depth and complexity to the pieces while maintaining a refined elegance.

The collection also features an innovative approach to creating three-dimensional transparency. By combining plant and chemical-based fibers in a unique weave, TAAKK has developed a multi-layer fabric with dynamic motifs and realistic textures. This intricate process involves using plant solvents and chemical fiber remnants, finished with a specialized print that brings the fabric to life, resulting in a rich and textured aesthetic.

Enhancing the avant-garde spirit of the collection is TAAKK’s collaboration with MYKITA for statement sunglasses. These handmade sunglasses from Berlin embody a raw and unrefined beauty, perfectly complementing the collection’s innovative designs. This partnership highlights TAAKK’s dedication to incorporating unique accessories that enrich the overall narrative of the collection.

The collection also showcases TAAKK’s reinterpretation of classic elements through perforated knit embroideries featuring cable patterns reminiscent of tree trunks. These designs, created using hand-knit low-gauge threads and embroidery, provide bold transparency and a sense of familiarity. The iconic denim pieces, with frayed joints and chemical washes, add depth and texture. The color palette, which includes browns, beiges, blacks, and a striking lime green, ties the collection together with a sophisticated yet dynamic aesthetic.

