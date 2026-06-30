Studio Nicholson SS27 Refines the Menswear Uniform

Studio Nicholson Spring Summer 2027 made a clear case for the power of a well-cut wardrobe. Presented in Paris under the title This Is Who We Are, the collection placed Nick Wakeman’s 16 year project on the runway with the confidence of a brand that knows its own rhythm. Rather than chasing spectacle, Studio Nicholson focused on fit, fabric and proportion.

Wakeman described the runway as a way to see the clothes move. That intention shaped the entire presentation. The styling remained direct, with no tricks and nothing to distract from the garments themselves. Comfort became the guiding principle, but not in a casual or careless way. Here, comfort came through precision: trousers that break correctly, jackets that sit with purpose and silhouettes designed for real movement.

Menswear formed the backbone of the collection. Wakeman called Studio Nicholson “a pants brand,” and SS27 proved the point. The Sorte trouser, the first men’s pant she designed, returned in elevated bonded gabardine. Its continued presence speaks to the brand’s consistency and to Wakeman’s belief in perfecting a shape rather than replacing it every season.

New trouser developments expanded that language. The Alwyn introduced a straight, gently curved unisex jean in black and white Japanese denim, finished with a sleek tailoring pocket. The Taunton suiting pant came in Scottish heritage wool with a long rise, an 80s droopy fit and tapered leg. The Cessna offered a softer curved shape in washed weather cloth, bringing utility details into a more relaxed menswear line.

Outerwear carried equal weight. The Kendal shrunken nappa leather jacket brought compact structure, while the Ciaran Fireman’s jacket in double cotton weave introduced a délavé wash effect. New Mackintosh developments reinforced the brand’s unisex approach and gave the collection a practical British edge.

Shoes and bags also moved the wardrobe forward. For men, the Salem thong flip flop appeared in printed leather crocodile, while the Canaan espadrille arrived in washed canvas with leather trim. The Franklin grained leather backpack added a functional new shape to the accessories offer.

The collection also introduced a new visual identity with Antique No.6 by Paul Barnes, a slab serif typeface inspired by 19th century British lettering. It suited the clothes: robust, spare and deliberate.

Studio Nicholson SS27 worked through restraint. Wakeman returned to the same questions that have shaped the brand for years, then refined them again. The result was menswear built on consistency, subtlety and the quiet authority of knowing when to stop.