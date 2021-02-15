Teddy Vonranson Fall Winter 2021 Collection at American Collections

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

American Designer Teddy Vonranson presented his Fall Winter 2021 collection today as part of the American Collections schedule replacing the former New York Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by New York itself, and the working inspiration for the designers was the famed lined from The Colossus of New York by Colson Whitehead – “The city knows you better than any living person because it has seen you when you are alone”.

Teddy Vonranson Fall Winter 2021 collection comprised out of thirty-three looks explores the sartorial shaping an elegant wardrobe for a young man on the run. “It was important to me that this collection be about New York City. Spending time apart was grounding and reflective but I was eager to be reunited. And though it may feel as if we lost the vibrant energy that is the signature of NYC, the colors are still there for those who have the eyes to see and make the effort to use their imagination,” shared Designer Teddy Vonranson with the press.

The elegantly shaped collection while expired by the resilience of New York city also for Teddy merges his love for both East Coast and West Coast. Vonranson has created his own Manhattan Island take for the Fall Winter 2021 season. “I, for one, chose warmth over coldness for my Fall/Winter collection, a warm celebratory feeling usually reserved for a vacation wardrobe. I embraced playful juxtapositions like mixing traditional English tweeds and checks back to rayon Hawaiian prints; an emerald green suede jacket over a bright yellow wool sweater and a palm leaf shirt; a pink wool suit over a mauve sweater and a tweed hat; a red wool suit over a tan nubuck shirt paired with ivory sunglasses; a jade wool jacket combined with a black Hawaiian print that reminds me of the city lights at night; a valiant attempt to repay NYC for all the prior love she bestowed on me,” adds the designer in his collection notes.

The new collection was presented with a lookbook and a short fashion film created by photographer Jon Ervin starring models Macky Dabo and Schuyler Minto at Next Models as well as Christopher Colvin from Ford Models in New York.

Discover all the looks from the Fall Winter 2021 collection by Teddy Vonranson in our gallery:

DESIGNER TEDDY VON RANSON

ART DIRECTION: ISSUE TEN CREATIVE

FILM & PHOTOGRAPHY: JON ERVIN

DOP: GARY BARDIZBANIAN

STYLING: DAVID VIVIRIDO

FASHION COORDINATOR: CAROLINA HERRERA

GROOMING: YUKIKO TAJIMA

MODELS: MACKY DABO at NEXT MODEL MANAGEMENT and SCHUYLER MINTON at NEXT MODEL MANAGEMENT, and CHRISTOPHER COLVIN at FORD MODELS NEW YORK