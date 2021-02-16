NYFW: PRIVATE POLICY Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover PRIVATE POLICY Fall Winter 2021.22 We Remember You Collection, that was inspired by the 1800s Chinese transcontinental railroad workers and their struggles against xenophobia and racism. Models Carty Li, Ryu Aguilar, and Senyao Chen star in the video and lookbook captured by fashion photographer Shxpir Huang. The collection was presented at the ongoing New York Fashion Week.

“No longer silenced, people are speaking up about the past and ongoing racism, violence, and prejudice against Asian communities. PRIVATE POLICY chose the transcontinental railroad Chinese’s epic story because it declares existence and pride for the previous Asian generations’ phenomenal attributions. We look to them for inspiration to stand tall for who we are and welcome others to learn about Asian culture.” – from Private Policy

