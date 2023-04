Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented the Spring Summer 2023 Collection with Utter Stillness story captured by Claudia Knoepfel, with video and edit by Gabriele Renna. The star of the lookbook is model Yeray Allgayer. The collection introduces a relaxed style with cotton, linen And knitwear pieces in their less-formal renditions. This season styles ditch the regular jumper for a polo-neck design, the rigid tailoring for loose interpretations and the traditional shirt for a short-sleeve version.