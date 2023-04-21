The sneaker industry has grown to become one of the most lucrative businesses in the fashion industry, with sneakerheads always on the lookout for the next big release. Sneaker collaborations between celebrities and brands have become increasingly popular, with limited edition releases often selling out within minutes. One such collaboration that has caused a stir among sneakerheads is the Travis Scott x Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Olive’. This limited edition sneaker was released on May 29th, 2021, and features a unique design that combines the classic Air Jordan 1 design with Travis Scott‘s signature style. The sneaker has been highly anticipated by fans of both Travis Scott and Jordan Brand, and its release has been met with excitement and frenzy. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Travis Scott Wmns Jordan 1 Olive release, its design, and its significance in the sneaker industry.

Travis Scott x Wmns Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Olive’

The Travis Scott x Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Olive’ is a limited edition sneaker that was released on May 29th, 2021. The sneaker features a white leather upper with a unique olive-colored overlay that covers the toe box, heel, and ankle collar. Brown Nike Swoosh and a red and black plaid inner lining adds a pop of color to the design., while the sneaker is finished off with a classic white midsole and an olive outsole.

The sneaker is a low-top version of the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker. The Air Jordan 1 was first introduced in 1985 and has since become one of the most popular sneakers of all time. The sneaker was designed by Peter Moore and was initially banned by the NBA due to its bold colorways and non-traditional design. However, this only made the sneaker more popular among sneakerheads and basketball fans.

The Travis Scott x Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Olive’ takes the classic design of the Air Jordan 1 and adds Travis Scott’s unique style and flair. The olive-colored overlay on the sneaker is a nod to Travis Scott’s love for earthy tones and his Texas roots. The brown Nike Swoosh on the side of the sneaker and the plaid inner lining are also a signature of Travis Scott’s style.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1s

This is not the first collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand. Travis Scott has a long-standing partnership with Jordan Brand, and he has released several other popular Air Jordan 1 sneakers in the past. Some of the most popular Travis Scott AJ 1s include the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Mocha’, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Chicago’, and the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘University Blue’.

The Travis Scott x Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Olive’ is the first time that Travis Scott has collaborated with Jordan Brand on a women’s sneaker. The sneaker is part of the Jordan Brand’s focus on expanding its offerings for women sneakerheads. Jordan Brand has been releasing more women’s-exclusive sneakers in recent years, and the Travis Scott x Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Olive’ is a perfect example of this effort.

Release Date

In conclusion, the Travis Scott x Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Olive’ is a highly sought-after sneaker that combines the classic design of the Air Jordan 1 with Travis Scott’s unique style and flair. The sneaker is a must-have for sneakerheads and Travis Scott fans alike and is part of Jordan Brand’s efforts to expand its offerings for women sneakerheads. The sneaker is set to be released on April 26th, so get ready and cop your pair!