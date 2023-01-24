PFW: WHITE MOUNTAINEERING Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion brand WHITE MOUNTAINEERING presented the Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection, with a show held on January 21st during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For the collection, designer Yosuke Aizawa was inspired by the books of Eliot Porter and Naoki Ishikawa, which made him realize the beauty of the mountains transforming its appearance. As always the brand mixes design, function and technology, in the various original textiles in deep colors or with the botanical patterns in this collection.