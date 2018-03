Top Models Hannes Gobeyn and Tim Schuhmacher pose in Zara‘s Spring Summer 2018 collection for brand’s latest menswear lookbook. In charge of photography was Christian MacDonald.

“A fresh step into the new season with pastel tones of Spring and relaxed silhouettes to match. Sharp tailoring in a palette of soft tones for a refreshed perspective. Tailoring mixes in a touch of sportswear for a more contemporary feel“