Ziggy Chen Spring Summer 2027 Turns Time Into Texture

Ziggy Chen presents Ambiepose for Spring Summer 2027, a collection built around the quiet changes that time brings to clothing. Faded color, softened fabric and worn surfaces guide the season, giving each garment a sense of lived experience. Through atmosphere, perception, intention and purpose, Chen studies how daily life marks material and turns wear into part of the design.

Presented as part of the official Paris Men’s Fashion Week calendar, Ambiepose marks a slower rhythm for Ziggy Chen. The collection builds its direction through soft cuts, reduced silhouettes and textures that suggest long use. Chen pulls the shapes into a more restrained register than in previous seasons, working with controlled volume and clear structural discipline.

The clothes focus on comfort and movement. They leave space for the wearer to define how each garment functions in daily life. Ambiepose avoids strict context and treats clothing as part of an ongoing relationship with the body. The pieces can shift through different situations, carrying purpose through use instead of fixed styling codes.

Chen moves away from polish and shine, choosing faded, matte textures that recall pages handled repeatedly. Natural creases, muted color and rougher finishes give the garments a tactile memory.

Linen, silk and ultra soft cotton jersey lead the collection. Open work construction appears as a major design element and reaches denim and leather. Natural toned linen mesh develops the material story further, linking the collection’s different surfaces through touch, transparency and structure.

The palette moves between light and dark tones, with low saturation and layered depth giving each shade a softened quality. Natural linen hues and misty blue grey stand among the dominant colors. The recurring dirty rain print returns this season and changes through the addition of a withered flowers motif, extending a thread that has appeared across several collections.

Ambiepose also studies the line between utility and intention. Function remains present, yet Chen gives it an emotional register through the relationship between designer, garment and wearer. Purpose appears through small decisions, through how clothing moves, how it holds the body and how it changes with repeated use.

Chen treats ambience as a way of seeing the world through feeling and experience, then translates that view into cut, texture and material choice. Ambiepose values garments that carry time clearly: matte surfaces, softened colors, restrained shapes and clothes made to enter daily life without force.