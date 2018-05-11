Bakay Diaby in Boy Wonder by Danilo Pavlovic for MMSCENE #022

Bakay Diaby

Boy Wonder story captured by fashion photographer DANILO PAVLOVIC for MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition features Parisian top model BAKAY DIABY at Bananas Models. In charge of styling was MMSCENE Fashion Features Director KATARINA DJORIC, assisted by MARKO PAVLOVIC.

For the story Bakay was styled in selected pieces from Icosae, Sean Suen, Bracmann, Hed Mayner, Editions M. R, 22/4 Hommes Femmes Spring Summer 2018 collections.

Bakay Diaby




