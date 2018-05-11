Jeremy Meeks is the Cover Star of FV Magazine Summer 2018 Issue

Top model Jeremy Meeks takes the cover of FV Magazine‘s Summer 2018 The Skrrt edition captured by fashion photographer Dennis Leupold. In charge of styling was Ugo Mozie, who for the cover selected look from Dior Homme. In the exclusive interview by FV Magazine‘s editor in chief Sandra Benbaruk, Jeremy discuss sensitive topics such as the importance of father figures in society, gun violence, education, religion, and love.

“The Word SKRRT takes a meaningful stance in this issue. As the noise of wheels screeching when drifting, we are moving away from stereotypes inflicted onto African descent by showcasing black excellence. Step back into the 90’s — the birth of hip-hop’s golden age. Featuring American dream boy Jeremy Meeks on our cover, and an eye-opening interview.

Packed with 80+ pages of fashion shot by noted photographers Dennis Leupold and Hunter & Gatti — Fall headfirst into the 90s with nostalgic raw photos of iconic rappers in N.Y.C. shot by 23 award-winner, Director/photographer Cati Gonzalez — featuring Biggie Smalls, Pharrell, Redman and more — and exclusive buzzworthy interviews with top industry insiders and Fashion-slash-Rap prodigies celebrating black excellence.“





FV Magazine‘s SKRRT issue is out now – fv-mag.com