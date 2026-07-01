Domenico Orefice Spring Summer 2027 Opens the House

Domenico Orefice Spring Summer 2027 starts with a house and asks what makes it feel alive. Titled Habitat, the collection looks at surroundings as more than space. A habitat can mean a person’s preferred environment, an organism’s natural setting, or a designer’s atelier. Orefice uses the word to examine the place where clothing, memory, objects, and habit begin to form identity.

Over the past four years, Domenico Orefice has built a recognizable world through familiar silhouettes, recurring patterns, and signature codes. Habitat moves that world into a new phase. The structure already exists. Now the designer fills it with signs of life. The collection treats the house as a space that gains meaning through use, repetition, and personal history.

Orefice connects clothing to interiors through ideas of comfort, privacy, and individuality. A garment holds the body, while a home holds the person. Both reveal character through use. Clothes can suggest who someone wants to become. Objects placed inside a room can suggest what someone values.

Orefice keeps the structure of his visual language intact, then changes the atmosphere around it. Familiar patterns return as a sign of continuity, while new fabrics and cuts open the work to deeper exploration. The house remains recognizable, yet the life inside it changes.

The idea of habit becomes another key part of the season. Habitat contains the word habit, and Orefice treats dressing as a ritual shaped by repeated gestures. A set of keys lands in the same bowl. A jacket falls onto the same rack. Archive pieces hang in the room and give the space a lived presence.

Orefice uses patterns connected to the couches in his childhood Neapolitan home, bringing domestic history into the garments. His signature coat pattern appears in terrycloth, recalling the feeling of a bathrobe worn through the house. As Habitat unfolds, the collection softens. Basics appear undone. Linings move outward. Kilts shift through new fabrics. Shirts gain more modular construction.

The final chapter, Inhabiter, brings the act of living into focus. To inhabit means to fill a room, wear in the furniture, pull back the curtains, polish a table, drape a garment, and write down an idea. Floral patterns, stripes, and bright red introduce a new conversation within Orefice’s work. Buckles loosen. Collars open. Shirts tuck under belts and move across visually active kilts.

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The show extends this idea through a set that suggests a house in transition, with covered furniture and empty props. As the presentation develops, the vase, table, pockets, and coat hanger gain purpose. Milan based DJ and producer Niio created the soundtrack, with voice overs by Dan Thawley and Pirrie Wright. Their texts draw from Luther Van Dross, Valentine Schlegel, and Yukihito Kono, each linked to ideas of habitat, home, and belonging.