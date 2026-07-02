Slowear Builds a Cultural Wardrobe for Spring Summer 2027

Slowear Spring Summer 2027 begins with the joy of coming together. The collection builds its idea of contemporary elegance around sharing, and places community, culture, and personal taste at the center of the season. Slowear moves elegance beyond appearance and treats it as a shared language, shaped by people who approach the world with care, attention, and a common sensibility.

The Slowear Book Club gives that idea a clear form. It creates an open community through shared pages, slow conversations, and time spent together. For Spring Summer 2027, the Book Club also defines the collection’s visual concept. It turns reading, dialogue, and cultural exchange into a concrete image of men connected by taste, style, and curiosity.

The collection approaches the wardrobe as a chapter of contemporary culture. Lightweight fabrics suggest the movement of pages, giving the season a sense of softness and motion. Tailoring becomes a tool for self-expression through clean lines, natural structure, and everyday function.

Spring Summer 2027 also introduces Slowear Sartoria, the fourth universe within the brand’s offer. It joins Teknosartorial, Modern Tailoring, and Laguna. Slowear starts from its signature category, the trouser, and builds Sartoria into a more structured proposal with a complete total look approach.

Laguna continues to grow this season. The project now includes denim, overshirts, jersey pieces, shorts, and coordinated total looks. Slowear strengthens each proposal through function, aesthetics, and storytelling, allowing important pieces to stand out with purpose. Outerwear continues the path started with Paltò, the technical partner for the category. The season introduces new lightweight pieces and a renewed leather offer through a new specialized supplier. The Il Primo story also moves forward, with new styles that revisit the pocket detail that helped define the original design.

Slowear updates cotton silk compositions and mélange jerseys, then introduces Teknoyarn, a new yarn developed for performance, comfort, and versatility.

Trousers remain central to the Slowear wardrobe through regular, straight, and relaxed fits, the new Sartoria capsule, and fresh Laguna styles. Denim also enters a significant renewal process. Slowear introduces a complete rebranding with new back patches, pocket linings, buttons, and modern silhouettes designed to connect with the Laguna universe.

Shirts and overshirts complete the season’s wardrobe. Slowear reorganizes the assortment and introduces new product stories, including Flex Shirts, the Laguna Overshirt, the Sartoria Shirt, and wool jersey overshirts.