Olai Huth in Rain or Shine MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Morten Skalstad teams up with model Olai Huth for our latest exclusive story.

Jacket, T-Shirt and Jeans: Mother

Photographer Morten Skalstad captures Rain or Shine for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES with model Olai Huth at Cannon Models, an editorial built on shifting tones and controlled rhythm. Styled by Moyo Zozimo, the looks move between tailored precision and casual ease, while Sondre Håland’s minimal approach to makeup and hair keeps the focus on silhouette and texture.

The wardrobe features designs from Mother, Alohas, Les Deux, Ganni, GANT, RAINS, O.A Devold, Pearl Octopussy, Paolo Pontecorvo, and Tarinii. From denim and swimwear to layered outerwear, jewelry, and coordinated sets, the styling creates adaptability across changing moods.

Total look: GANT
Sweater: O.A Devold, Jewelry and Slippers: Pearl Octopussy, Shorts: Les Deux
Total look: Les Deux
Total look: RAINS
Hat and Shirt: Les Deux, Tie: Stylist’s own, Pants: Tarinii
Hat and Shirt: Les Deux, Tie: Stylist’s own, Pants: Tarinii
Total look: RAINS
Total look: Les Deux
Total look: Les Deux
Jacket, T-Shirt and Jeans: Mother, Sneakers: Alohas, Swimming shorts: Les Deux, Totebag: Ganni
Jacket, T-Shirt and Jeans: Mother, Swimming shorts: Les Deux
Hat, T-Shirt, and Swimming Shorts (Underneath): Les Deux, Tank Top and Shorts (On top): Mother, Sneakers: Alohas
Total look: GANT
Jewelry and Slippers: Pearl Octopussy, Shorts: Les Deux
Total look: Les Deux
Shirt: Les Deux, Shorts: Paolo Pontecorvo

Title: Rain or Shine
Photographer: Morten Skalstad
Model: Olai Huth at Cannon Models
Stylist: Moyo Zozimo
Makeup & Hair: Sondre Håland

Written by Jana Kostic

