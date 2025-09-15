Olai Huth in Rain or Shine MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Morten Skalstad captures Rain or Shine for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES with model Olai Huth at Cannon Models, an editorial built on shifting tones and controlled rhythm. Styled by Moyo Zozimo, the looks move between tailored precision and casual ease, while Sondre Håland’s minimal approach to makeup and hair keeps the focus on silhouette and texture.

The wardrobe features designs from Mother, Alohas, Les Deux, Ganni, GANT, RAINS, O.A Devold, Pearl Octopussy, Paolo Pontecorvo, and Tarinii. From denim and swimwear to layered outerwear, jewelry, and coordinated sets, the styling creates adaptability across changing moods.

Title: Rain or Shine

Photographer: Morten Skalstad

Model: Olai Huth at Cannon Models

Stylist: Moyo Zozimo

Makeup & Hair: Sondre Håland