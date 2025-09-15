PD-168 by Peter Do Launches as Ready to Wear Line

Vietnamese-American designer Peter Do launched PD-168, a new ready-to-wear line available exclusively on PD-168’s website. The project takes its name from the 168 hours in a week and introduces a modular system of dressing that spans work, play, and leisure. Function sits at the core of the concept, with every piece designed to adapt to daily life.

PD-168 operates as a unisex framework that applies the clarity of a uniform to ready-to-wear. Do created garments that combine discipline with adaptability, envisioning a structure that resists fleeting trends while maintaining style. Rendered entirely in black, the line features liquid satin, soft rib knits, and washed terry fabrics. Each garment is machine-washable, easy to care for, and unified by a single tattoo line placed on the left side.

Do explained his approach by linking PD-168 to his own habits: “There’s always been a part of me that’s remained private: quiet, deliberate, focused. PD-168 came from that place. It wasn’t conceived as a brand project or seasonal collection. It was simply how I dressed, every single day. These are the pieces I reached for without thinking because they allow me to think about everything else.” He added that the project separates Peter Do the person from PETER DO the brand, offering him clarity about his design philosophy.

The line consists of 24 pieces that can form a myriad of combinations. Do structured the collection around four guiding principles, or 4Es. “Every Hour” defines clothing that works for all 168 hours of the week, without distinction between work and play. “Ever Black” positions black as the standard, a foundation that is precise and adaptable. “Everyone” removes categories of gender, rank, or profession, instead introducing a universal language of clothing. “Everything” ensures each piece functions on its own while contributing to a modular wardrobe architecture.

Do introduced three projects alongside the release to contextualize PD-168. Imagined for Creatives presents a lookbook photographed in Saigon, featuring 28 creatives across fields such as dance, design, music, and food. The images situate PD-168 in the streets of Vietnam’s largest city, reinforcing its adaptability across diverse practices. Built for Performance introduces a film choreographed by Samuel Schler, where nine dancers in New York perform a contemporary piece in PD-168. The film demonstrates the clothing’s ability to withstand physical demands. Designed for Productivity highlights a partnership with Tony Wang, where the Office of Applied Strategy staff adopted PD-168 as their office uniform, underscoring the system’s suitability for structured environments.

PD-168 also introduces an element of digital interaction. In partnership with DOJI, shoppers can access AI-powered try-ons online using the code PD168. This approach allows customers to engage with the system virtually before purchasing, reinforcing the project’s practical orientation.

Prices for PD-168 range from $110 to $850 USD. The line functions as a seasonless collection that will retail at fixed prices throughout the year, with select new styles added annually. Through PD-168, Do introduces clothing that adapts to every hour, centers on function, and maintains an uncompromising focus on purpose.